Researchers call for global club to manage standards, scale Article 6 CO2 storage projects

Published 16:29 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:29 on May 20, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

A new paper has called for the establishment of an international regulatory club to align standards, manage long-term risks, and uphold trust in geological CO2 storage projects to help fully scale these technologies in Article 6 carbon markets.


