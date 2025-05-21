CDR buyer non-profit announces new fund aimed at recycling capital into further purchases

Published 00:33 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 00:33 on May 21, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A US-based non-profit carbon removal (CDR) buyer revealed Tuesday the launch of a new fund aimed at recycling revenue from the sale of credits into further purchases, in a bid to help scale the nascent market.