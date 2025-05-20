New NDCs should focus on growth, not emissions cuts, UN climate chief says
Published 16:19 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 16:19 on May 20, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Climate Talks, International, South & Central
Countries need to come up with a new generation of climate action plans centred on economic opportunity, focusing on growing industries and economies rather than on emissions cuts, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said at the opening of the UN's first global Climate Week in Panama on Tuesday.
