Airline boss calls for EU ETS costs to align with CORSIA

Published 15:54 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 15:54 on May 20, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary

A European airline has described the 'two tier' carbon scheme created by the EU Emission Trading Systems (ETS) and the UN's CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme as “manifestly unfair” and “scandalous”.