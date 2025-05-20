Aviation/CORSIA > Airline boss calls for EU ETS costs to align with CORSIA

Airline boss calls for EU ETS costs to align with CORSIA

Published 15:54 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:54 on May 20, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary

A European airline has described the 'two tier' carbon scheme created by the EU Emission Trading Systems (ETS) and the UN's CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme as “manifestly unfair” and “scandalous”.
