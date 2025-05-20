Africa > South Africa to launch biodiversity offsets portal

South Africa to launch biodiversity offsets portal

Published 15:23 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:23 on May 20, 2025  / /  Africa, Biodiversity, EMEA

South Africa is preparing to launch a digital biodiversity offsets “portal” on May 22 as a way of trying to increase financing for nature, a minister said on Monday.
South Africa is preparing to launch a digital biodiversity offsets “portal” on May 22 as a way of trying to increase financing for nature, a minister said on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.