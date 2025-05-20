Land-based CO2 assets challenge national property regimes -experts

Published 15:31 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 15:31 on May 20, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Jurisdictions all over the world are grappling with longstanding legal definitions of state property linked to the particularity of CO2 ownership – with the resulting legal flux injecting uncertainty into the voluntary carbon market (VCM), Carbon Pulse has heard from experts in several countries.