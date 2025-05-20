Africa > Land-based CO2 assets challenge national property regimes -experts

Land-based CO2 assets challenge national property regimes -experts

Published 15:31 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:31 on May 20, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Jurisdictions all over the world are grappling with longstanding legal definitions of state property linked to the particularity of CO2 ownership – with the resulting legal flux injecting uncertainty into the voluntary carbon market (VCM), Carbon Pulse has heard from experts in several countries.
Jurisdictions all over the world are grappling with longstanding legal definitions of state property linked to the particularity of CO2 ownership – with the resulting legal flux injecting uncertainty into the voluntary carbon market (VCM), Carbon Pulse has heard from experts in several countries.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.