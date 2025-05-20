Bavardage > Bank sets up new carbon, biodiversity credit trading team

Bank sets up new carbon, biodiversity credit trading team

Published 14:47 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:47 on May 20, 2025  / /  Bavardage, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A UK bank has set up a new team to help clients buy and finance carbon and biodiversity credits, according to Bloomberg reporting.
A UK bank has set up a new team to help clients buy and finance carbon and biodiversity credits, according to Bloomberg reporting.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.