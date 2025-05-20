Clean cooking model to debut customisable online format -scientist
Published 14:03 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 14:03 on May 20, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The open-source MoFuSS fuelwood consumption model, used by clean cooking projects in voluntary and Article 6 carbon markets, will in the coming months launch a user-friendly yet highly granular and customisable online format, according to one of its architects.
The open-source MoFuSS fuelwood consumption model, used by clean cooking projects in voluntary and Article 6 carbon markets, will in the coming months launch a user-friendly yet highly granular and customisable online format, according to one of its architects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.