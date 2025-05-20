Clean cooking model to debut customisable online format -scientist

Published 14:03 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 14:03 on May 20, 2025

The open-source MoFuSS fuelwood consumption model, used by clean cooking projects in voluntary and Article 6 carbon markets, will in the coming months launch a user-friendly yet highly granular and customisable online format, according to one of its architects.