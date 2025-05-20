Isometric consults on new carbon removal accounting module, certifies river-based methodology

Published 13:54 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 15:03 on May 20, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Carbon standard and registry Isometric has opened a consultation on a new draft module for emissions accounting in carbon removal and finalised a methodology to credit river-based projects.