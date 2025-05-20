Food giant partners with agritech to cut methane on smallholder dairy farms

Published 13:19 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 13:19 on May 20, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, EMEA, Mexico, Voluntary

A French food multinational announced Tuesday it has signed an initial agreement with a Mexico-based agri-tech firm to deploy 6,500 biodigesters by 2030 across smallholder dairy farms to cut methane emissions from manure.