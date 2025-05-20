Americas > Food giant partners with agritech to cut methane on smallholder dairy farms

A French food multinational announced Tuesday it has signed an initial agreement with a Mexico-based agri-tech firm to deploy 6,500 biodigesters by 2030 across smallholder dairy farms to cut methane emissions from manure.
