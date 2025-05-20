EMEA > EU ETS-funded hydrogen projects awarded nearly €1 bln

EU ETS-funded hydrogen projects awarded nearly €1 bln

Published 15:17 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:29 on May 20, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission has selected 15 renewable, or "green", hydrogen production projects for a total of €992 million in public subsidies from the EU ETS-fed Innovation Fund.
