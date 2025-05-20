Saudi Aramco retires record number of carbon credits in 2024

Published 12:50 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 12:50 on May 20, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, retired more than half a million carbon credits in 2024, including a batch tied to five “carbon neutral” crude oil shipments in a move to cover upstream emissions, according to its 2024 sustainability report.