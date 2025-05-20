EMEA > Saudi Aramco retires record number of carbon credits in 2024

Saudi Aramco retires record number of carbon credits in 2024

Published 12:50 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:50 on May 20, 2025  / /  EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, retired more than half a million carbon credits in 2024, including a batch tied to five “carbon neutral” crude oil shipments in a move to cover upstream emissions, according to its 2024 sustainability report.
Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, retired more than half a million carbon credits in 2024, including a batch tied to five “carbon neutral” crude oil shipments in a move to cover upstream emissions, according to its 2024 sustainability report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.