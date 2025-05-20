Asia Pacific > Malaysian state passes bill for commercialising biological resources

Malaysian state passes bill for commercialising biological resources

Published 13:33 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:33 on May 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Other APAC

Sarawak state in Malaysia passed a bill on Tuesday with the aim of monetising its biological resources for industry, while promoting benefit sharing and ramping up enforcement against misuse, according to local reports.
