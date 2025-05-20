EU ETS starting to drive business case for green hydrogen in ammonia sector, says H2 producer
Published 13:13 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 13:13 on May 20, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
Ammonia producers in the EU are starting to purchase green hydrogen to decarbonise their operations, faced with the approaching phaseout of free allowances on the EU's Emissions Trading System, according to a green hydrogen developer.
