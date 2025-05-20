Carbon Taxes > EU ETS starting to drive business case for green hydrogen in ammonia sector, says H2 producer

Published 13:13 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:13 on May 20, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Ammonia producers in the EU are starting to purchase green hydrogen to decarbonise their operations, faced with the approaching phaseout of free allowances on the EU's Emissions Trading System, according to a green hydrogen developer.
