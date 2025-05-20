ANALYSIS: Experts laud “major” Article 6 baseline, leakage standards following PACM meeting

Key carbon project baseline and leakage standards, adopted following a meeting of UNFCCC experts last week, have been heralded as a significant step forward in ensuring the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) is robust and aligned with internationally agreed climate warming goals.