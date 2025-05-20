Americas > ANALYSIS: Experts laud “major” Article 6 baseline, leakage standards following PACM meeting

ANALYSIS: Experts laud “major” Article 6 baseline, leakage standards following PACM meeting

Published 14:42 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:42 on May 20, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Key carbon project baseline and leakage standards, adopted following a meeting of UNFCCC experts last week, have been heralded as a significant step forward in ensuring the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) is robust and aligned with internationally agreed climate warming goals.
