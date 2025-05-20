Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 14:03 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 14:10 on May 20, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices unwound a good portion of their losses over the last two sessions, catching the updraft from a strongly firmer natural gas market after US president Donald Trump appeared to step back from efforts to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end, while UK Allowance prices advanced to yet more multi-year highs as traders digested Monday's EU-UK linking agreement.