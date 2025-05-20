African financial regulators navigate whether to synchronise, separate voluntary carbon markets

Published 10:37 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 10:37 on May 20, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The emergence of national voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) in Africa is sparking disagreement over whether financial regulators should create harmonised or country-specific frameworks, according to top officials speaking to Carbon Pulse.