Africa > African financial regulators navigate whether to synchronise, separate voluntary carbon markets

African financial regulators navigate whether to synchronise, separate voluntary carbon markets

Published 10:37 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:37 on May 20, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The emergence of national voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) in Africa is sparking disagreement over whether financial regulators should create harmonised or country-specific frameworks, according to top officials speaking to Carbon Pulse.
The emergence of national voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) in Africa is sparking disagreement over whether financial regulators should create harmonised or country-specific frameworks, according to top officials speaking to Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.