African financial regulators navigate whether to synchronise, separate voluntary carbon markets
Published 10:37 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 10:37 on May 20, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The emergence of national voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) in Africa is sparking disagreement over whether financial regulators should create harmonised or country-specific frameworks, according to top officials speaking to Carbon Pulse.
