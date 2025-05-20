Asia Pacific > Australian billionaire pledges half his fortune to environmental charities

Australian billionaire pledges half his fortune to environmental charities

Published 10:53 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:53 on May 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Voluntary

Graphic design software platform Canva co-founder Cameron Adams and his wife Lisa Miller, CEO and co-founder of a restoration foundation, will donate at least half of their multi-billion dollar fortune to environmental charities, they announced on Tuesday.
Graphic design software platform Canva co-founder Cameron Adams and his wife Lisa Miller, CEO and co-founder of a restoration foundation, will donate at least half of their multi-billion dollar fortune to environmental charities, they announced on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.