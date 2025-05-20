Australian billionaire pledges half his fortune to environmental charities

Published 10:53 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 10:53 on May 20, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Voluntary

Graphic design software platform Canva co-founder Cameron Adams and his wife Lisa Miller, CEO and co-founder of a restoration foundation, will donate at least half of their multi-billion dollar fortune to environmental charities, they announced on Tuesday.