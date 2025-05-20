PREVIEW: EU’s permanent CDR buying programme seen reaching up to €6.2 bln

Published 10:32 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 10:32 on May 20, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Voluntary

The European Commission’s upcoming buying programme for permanent carbon removals (CDR) is estimated to range between €2.5 and €6.2 billion, according to a study released ahead of a public workshop on financing CDR, hosted by the EU executive on Wednesday.