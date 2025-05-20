Asia Pacific > India’s doubling down on coal-based steel threatens global climate targets, report says

India’s doubling down on coal-based steel threatens global climate targets, report says

Published 08:48 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:48 on May 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

India’s push to double its steelmaking capacity by 2030 is fuelling a wave of coal-based project announcements that threaten to derail global decarbonisation targets, a report has warned.
India’s push to double its steelmaking capacity by 2030 is fuelling a wave of coal-based project announcements that threaten to derail global decarbonisation targets, a report has warned.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.