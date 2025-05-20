Asia Pacific > Trio launches Asia-focused carbon credit fund

Trio launches Asia-focused carbon credit fund

Published 09:06 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:06 on May 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Hong Kong-listed financial company has launched a carbon credit fund with two partners to accelerate the growth of voluntary carbon markets in the Asia Pacific region. 
A Hong Kong-listed financial company has launched a carbon credit fund with two partners to accelerate the growth of voluntary carbon markets in the Asia Pacific region. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.