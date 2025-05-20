Trio launches Asia-focused carbon credit fund

Published 09:06 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 09:06 on May 20, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Hong Kong-listed financial company has launched a carbon credit fund with two partners to accelerate the growth of voluntary carbon markets in the Asia Pacific region.