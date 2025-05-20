Restoration startup secures first biodiversity-labelled funding in Brazil

Published 01:35 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 01:35 on May 20, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Bavardage, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Brazilian startup has secured the country’s first biodiversity-labelled financing applied to forest restoration activities, receiving R$80 million ($14.2 mln) from the federal Climate Fund.