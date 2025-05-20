Asia Pacific > GreenCollar quits Climate Active, blasts environment movement’s “own goal” on carbon credits

GreenCollar quits Climate Active, blasts environment movement’s “own goal” on carbon credits

Published 01:17 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:17 on May 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s largest carbon project developer has quit the federal government’s Climate Active scheme, arguing it has become too risky for companies to participate without being accused of greenwashing.
Australia’s largest carbon project developer has quit the federal government’s Climate Active scheme, arguing it has become too risky for companies to participate without being accused of greenwashing.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.