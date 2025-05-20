GreenCollar quits Climate Active, blasts environment movement’s “own goal” on carbon credits

Published 01:17 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 01:17 on May 20, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s largest carbon project developer has quit the federal government’s Climate Active scheme, arguing it has become too risky for companies to participate without being accused of greenwashing.