Intensive oyster farming rivals mangroves, seagrass for long-term carbon storage, study finds

Published 00:06 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 00:06 on May 20, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Intensive oyster farming can significantly enhance long-term carbon storage in marine sediments, with burial rates comparable to seagrass and mangrove ecosystems, according to a new study.