“Carbon news” coverage an effective, informal regulatory mechanism that spurs Chinese corporate climate action -study

Published 23:43 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 23:43 on May 19, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Asia Pacific, China

"Carbon news", or media coverage of greenhouse gas emissions and climate technologies, is playing a critical role in encouraging Chinese companies to adopt greener practices and accelerate innovation, according to a new academic study.