Structural barriers undermine Indigenous, local communities’ access to climate finance -study

Published 21:48 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 21:48 on May 19, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A new global study identified both the benefits and barriers of financial mechanisms such as payments for ecosystem services (PES) programmes, which are aimed at supporting environmental stewardship by Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IP&LC).