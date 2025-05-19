Americas > Structural barriers undermine Indigenous, local communities’ access to climate finance -study

Structural barriers undermine Indigenous, local communities’ access to climate finance -study

Published 21:48 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:48 on May 19, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A new global study identified both the benefits and barriers of financial mechanisms such as payments for ecosystem services (PES) programmes, which are aimed at supporting environmental stewardship by Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IP&LC).
A new global study identified both the benefits and barriers of financial mechanisms such as payments for ecosystem services (PES) programmes, which are aimed at supporting environmental stewardship by Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IP&LC).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.