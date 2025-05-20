RGGI Market: Benchmark RGAs hover around $22 absent market catalysts

Published 01:02 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 01:02 on May 20, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

Benchmark RGGI allowance (RGA) prices hovered around the $22 handle in the absence of a significant driver as the market awaits updates on the ongoing programme review, federal pushback, and the upcoming Q2 auction in June.