California power sector CO2 emissions dip in April as renewables hit almost year-long high

Published 23:24 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 23:24 on May 19, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

California power sector CO2 emissions dipped some 1.6% year-on-year (YoY) in April as the share of generation stemming from renewables hit an almost year-long high, state data published Friday showed.