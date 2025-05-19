Nations to launch government-led coalition to scale use of high-integrity carbon credits

Published 17:38 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 17:38 on May 19, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The governments of Kenya, Singapore, and the UK will soon launch a government-led coalition to unlock demand and scale the use of high-integrity carbon credits, Kenyan officials announced in Nairobi on Monday.