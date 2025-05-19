BRIEFING: Kenyan Article 6, CORSIA trading squeezed by NDC ambition

Published 17:33 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 17:33 on May 19, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Kenya’s supply of ‘correspondingly adjusted’ (CA) credits is severely constrained by ambitious commitments in the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) UN climate targets, according to speakers at the Kenya Carbon Markets Conference in Nairobi on Monday.