Africa > BRIEFING: Kenyan Article 6, CORSIA trading squeezed by NDC ambition

BRIEFING: Kenyan Article 6, CORSIA trading squeezed by NDC ambition

Published 17:33 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:33 on May 19, 2025  / /  Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Kenya’s supply of ‘correspondingly adjusted’ (CA) credits is severely constrained by ambitious commitments in the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) UN climate targets, according to speakers at the Kenya Carbon Markets Conference in Nairobi on Monday.
Kenya’s supply of ‘correspondingly adjusted’ (CA) credits is severely constrained by ambitious commitments in the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) UN climate targets, according to speakers at the Kenya Carbon Markets Conference in Nairobi on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.