ETS2 success necessary to preserve the rest of the EU’s climate policies -report

Published 17:50 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 17:50 on May 19, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU’s climate policy depends on the emission trading system for heating and transport (ETS2)’s success, as its effective implementation will safeguard the ETS1 and the rest of the bloc's climate framework, according to a report by a German political foundation.