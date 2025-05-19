Asia Pacific > New Zealand forecasts lower ETS shortfall

New Zealand forecasts lower ETS shortfall

Published 16:05 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:05 on May 19, 2025  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

New Zealand on Monday updated its annual five-yearly forecast on supply and demand in its emissions trading scheme, slightly adjusting down the expected shortfall in permits compared to last year.
New Zealand on Monday updated its annual five-yearly forecast on supply and demand in its emissions trading scheme, slightly adjusting down the expected shortfall in permits compared to last year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.