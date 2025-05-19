Tesla unwilling to talk about deep sea mining concerns, non-profit says

Published 15:20 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 15:20 on May 19, 2025 / Thomas Cox / Americas, Biodiversity, US

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla did not engage with requests for dialogue about its position on deep sea mining before it applied for the blocking of a shareholder proposal on the topic, according to a non-profit investor in the company.