Funds labelled “green” under EU rules hold $33 bln in top carbon majors -report

Published 14:32 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 14:32 on May 19, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary

Investment funds classified as sustainable under EU regulations held over $33 billion in fossil fuel assets at the end of 2024, backing firms linked to around 18% of annual global CO2 emissions, a new investigation has found.