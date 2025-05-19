INTERVIEW: Rebuilding EU solar manufacturing requires public support -impact investor

Published 14:40 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 14:40 on May 19, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS

Re-establishing solar manufacturing in Europe is key to energy security and reclaiming the continent's presence in high-tech solar products, but will require public support to give projects an edge against fierce global competition, an expert at an impact investor told Carbon Pulse in an interview.