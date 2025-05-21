EU food imports highly exposed to climate, biodiversity risks -study

Published 00:01 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 11:44 on May 19, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The EU's imports of six key food commodities face significant environmental risks as they largely depend on climate-vulnerable countries with limited resources to adapt, according to a report released Wednesday.