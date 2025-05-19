VCM Report: ARR carbon credit prices rally as Microsoft steps in with mega-deal

Published 17:09 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 17:09 on May 19, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Prices for afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) carbon credits jumped last week amid news that Microsoft has bought 18 million units in a forward purchase agreement from a US firm, but other sectors continued to flat line.