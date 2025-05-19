Americas > VCM Report: ARR carbon credit prices rally as Microsoft steps in with mega-deal

VCM Report: ARR carbon credit prices rally as Microsoft steps in with mega-deal

Published 17:09 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:09 on May 19, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Prices for afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) carbon credits jumped last week amid news that Microsoft has bought 18 million units in a forward purchase agreement from a US firm, but other sectors continued to flat line.
Prices for afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) carbon credits jumped last week amid news that Microsoft has bought 18 million units in a forward purchase agreement from a US firm, but other sectors continued to flat line.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.