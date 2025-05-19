EMEA > BRIEFING: EU looking into blended finance to support carbon removals

BRIEFING: EU looking into blended finance to support carbon removals

Published 11:57 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:57 on May 19, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

The European Commission is looking into a combination of public and private finance to support carbon removals (CDR) and bridge the gap with the CO2 price on the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), an EU official has said.
