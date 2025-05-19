Brussels seeks views on how states can claim flexibility towards land use emissions targets

Published 12:35 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 12:35 on May 19, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission is seeking opinions on a draft act setting out how EU countries can claim a flexibility mechanism for counting emissions reductions under the bloc's Land Use, Land-Use Change, and Forestry (LULUCF) Regulation.