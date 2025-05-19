Steelmakers risk locking in massive emissions as refurbishments near -report

Published 12:44 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 12:44 on May 19, 2025 / Arshreet Singh

Steelmakers across Europe and Asia are on the brink of locking in carbon emissions equivalent to those of entire countries, unless they shift away from relining coal-based blast furnaces to cleaner technologies, according to a report published Monday.