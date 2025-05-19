Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:33 on May 19, 2025

European carbon prices slumped amid continued selling pressure on Monday morning, as natural gas and power prices fell back after Germany signalled it would end its opposition to nuclear energy, while UK Allowances were off their highs after the UK and EU reached initial agreement on linking their carbon markets.