McKinsey reiterates goal to purchase 100% removal credits by 2030

Published 06:01 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 06:01 on May 19, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Americas, US, Voluntary

Global consultancy McKinsey has reiterated its goal of expanding the proportion of removals in its offset portfolio, as it seeks to help scale permanent carbon removal solutions.