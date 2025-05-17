Washington Clean Fuels Standard annual participation fee jumps over 40% in 2025

Published 02:36 on May 17, 2025 / Last updated at 02:36 on May 17, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) proposed to raise 2025 participation fees by over 40% for its Clean Fuels Standard (WCFS) programme entities, as annual costs to run the scheme surged over 22% compared to 2024.