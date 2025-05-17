Americas > CFTC: Traders temper V25 CCA exposure, boost ACP, V26 net length

CFTC: Traders temper V25 CCA exposure, boost ACP, V26 net length

Published 00:37 on May 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:37 on May 17, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

Traders added to their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) by picking up Auction Clearing Price (ACP) units and V26s ahead of the Q2 auction, data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.
Traders added to their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) by picking up Auction Clearing Price (ACP) units and V26s ahead of the Q2 auction, data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.