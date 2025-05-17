CFTC: Traders temper V25 CCA exposure, boost ACP, V26 net length

Published 00:37 on May 17, 2025 / Last updated at 00:37 on May 17, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

Traders added to their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) by picking up Auction Clearing Price (ACP) units and V26s ahead of the Q2 auction, data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.