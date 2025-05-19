Americas > Mexico would save $1.6 bln per year on gas imports by meeting 2030 renewables goal -study

Mexico would save $1.6 bln per year on gas imports by meeting 2030 renewables goal -study

Published 08:01 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:26 on May 16, 2025  / /  Americas, Mexico

Meeting its 2030 renewable energy target will help Mexico reduce its reliance on US natural gas and save $1.6 billion on gas imports, according to analysis published by a global energy think tank.
