Fires fuelled record global forest loss in 2024, report says

Published 05:01 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 10:38 on May 16, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Last year saw a record surge in global forest loss, with fires overtaking agriculture as the main driver of tropical primary forest destruction, being responsible for nearly 50% of the total loss, according to a study published Wednesday.