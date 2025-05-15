FSC unveils stewardship standard for DRC to unlock sustainable forestry and carbon market access

Published 22:28 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 01:32 on May 16, 2025 / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) has launched a dedicated Forest Stewardship Standard (FSS) for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aiming to boost responsible forest management and open access to global markets for sustainably certified forest products.