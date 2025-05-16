FEATURE: Carbon capture major faces turning point as it enters voluntary carbon market

Published 01:04 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 01:04 on May 16, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Voluntary

Following 17 years of developing technology to capture CO2 from industrial sources, a Canadian company said that becoming a voluntary market project developer was essential to its scale-up despite the risks, detailing its near-term future plans to Carbon Pulse.