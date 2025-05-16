1.5C targets not able to limit the transgression of climate change planetary boundary -study

Published 00:11 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 00:11 on May 16, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, International

The planetary boundaries related to climate change, and nitrogen and phosphorus balances will continue to worsen in the long run—even in the best-case scenario—due to the inertia of current and future pollution trends, according to a new study.