WCI Markets: Focus shifts to Q2 auction after California’s ETS extension package disappoints

Published 02:51 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 02:51 on May 16, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) weakened after market participants were disappointed that proposals to extend the ETS past its 2030 sunset date were scant on details, with traders turning their focus to next week’s second quarterly permit sale, while trade in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) remains illiquid.