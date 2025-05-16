WCI Markets: Focus shifts to Q2 auction after California’s ETS extension package disappoints
Published 02:51 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 02:51 on May 16, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) weakened after market participants were disappointed that proposals to extend the ETS past its 2030 sunset date were scant on details, with traders turning their focus to next week’s second quarterly permit sale, while trade in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) remains illiquid.
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) weakened after market participants were disappointed that proposals to extend the ETS past its 2030 sunset date were scant on details, with traders turning their focus to next week’s second quarterly permit sale, while trade in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) remains illiquid.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.